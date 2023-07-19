LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A Ukrainian men wanted by the Italian authorities for a series of thefts has been remanded in custody by the Maltese judiciary. Petro Palamar, 36, was arrested by the Maltese authorities following a European Arrest Warret issued by the Italian authorities. The Italian authorities are requesting the extradition of Palamar, though he is refusing to return to Italy to serve a 3-year prison sentence. In 2017, he was found guilty with five other men from Bulgaria and Georgia, by a criminal court in Turin for the burglary of two apartments in the northern Italian city. Diamonds, jewellery and electronics had been stolen from the apartments during the break-in which had been committed the year before. Palamar confirmed with the Maltese authorities that he is the real person identified in the European Arrest Warrent even though he also uses a different identification as Giorgi Tughushi from Georgia. In August 2021, the Ukrainian national has been charged before a criminal court in Malta with the theft of items worth 40,000 euro from two apartments in Mosta. Items stolen from the two apartments included jewellery and earpods. The victims recognised their items and although these were found in the accused’s possession, he said he had bought them in Bugibba.(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma