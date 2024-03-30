LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Two Italians were arrested by the police after a van was stolen late on Thursday night. The stolen van might have been intended for a robbery, as one of the thieves is well-known by police.

The two Italians were arrested by police officers during a patrol in Tarxien.

The van, a Toyota Dyna was stolen at 10 pm in Marsascala but only minutes after the report came in, police officers on patrol noticed the same van in Tarxien and forced the vehicle to stop.

The Italians, a 24-year-old living in Xghajra and a 52-year-old residing in Marsascala were arrested. The two men are being held at the police lock-up in Floriana. They are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days while a police investigation tied to this case is still ongoing.

– credit photo Malta Police –

(ITALPRESS).

