LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Three individuals, two Italian and an Albanian have been arrested on suspicions that they form part of an organised crime group and were involved in drug trafficking.

The police said that the Italians aged 44 and 40, and the Albanian aged 40, were arrested following an investigation into an alleged drug transfer.

On Saturday morning, the police monitored the vehicle being used by the 44-year-old Italian man. He was later stopped, and the police found ten kilos of substance believed to be cocaine in ten packets with an estimated street value of 1.3 million.

The two other individuals who were also under police surveillance were arrested some time later in Hal Qormi.

The three men are expected to be arraigned over the coming days.

Photo: CMRU

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]