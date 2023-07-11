LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela held official talks with Tunisia’s President Kais Saied and Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden. The enhancement of economic potential between both countries, energy, and immigration were on top of the agenda. Robert Abela stated that renewable energy is the future even for neighbouring countries that are south of Malta. “The theme which we identified the most is that of the renewable energy sector and these talks will continue on a technical level. We hope to come to an agreement, to a Memorandum of Understanding, with which we can have co-operation in the field of renewable energy between Tunisia and Malta”. The Maltese Prime Minister declared that the Mediterranean region also has challenges that need to be addressed holistically. He referred in particular to immigration and emphasized the need for peace and security in the Mediterranean to have stability in Europe. The issue of immigration was also discussed with the Tunisian Prime Minister. Abela added that immigration is a global issue that cannot be addressed by one country or region. He said that in the next few weeks, an international conference on immigration will be held to address human trafficking and other issues. “We identified how important it is to fight against organised crime and human trafficking which profits from human tragedy. This cannot be done by Tunisia or Malta alone. It needs to be a collective effort. I made a vow to be the voice of Tunisia at EU fora as I have been doing for a number of months,” declared the Maltese Prime Minister. Both Prime Ministers agreed on the need for more commercial cooperation between the two countries including the decarbonisation of the maritime sector. The conflict in Sudan, the situations in Syria and the Middle East, and water management, youth and education were also discussed. (ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma