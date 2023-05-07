LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta will be organising the Mediterrane Film Festival for the first time, an event which showcases creative and artistic talent in this region. The festival will take place between 25 – 30 June in Valletta and various other places around Malta.

The event will allow the MED9 countries (Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Croatia and Malta) to meet and discuss the importance of collaboration in the cinematographic sector between Mediterranean countries.

International film producers, studio officials, producers, directors as well as representatives from the Mediterrane Film Commission, the British Film Commission and Hollywood Studios will be taking part.

Maltàs Film Commissioner Johann Grech said “this is one of the many initiatives taken by the Malta Film Commission so that the industry will keep growing and attract more films to our country.” He added that the aim of this festival is to strengthen Maltàs position in the global film market and attract more film projects.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo emphasised the importance of collaboration through various opportunities so that an attractive future for Maltàs film industry can be built for the generations to come.

The Italian Ambassador to Malta Fabrizio Romano remarked how “this festival will serve as a tribute to the value of cooperation and the importance of the Mediterranean region to work cohesively in the cinematographic sector”.

credit photo agenziafotogramma.it

(ITALPRESS).

