LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – At the end of this week, Malta will host the Home Affairs and Immigration Ministers of Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Spain to discuss a common position between them on immigration. The European Council of the Interior Ministers is just days away, and the five Mediterranean countries will be working to present themselves with a common position during the Council meeting. For the MED5 meeting, the Swedish Minister of Migration was also invited on behalf of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union together with the new Executive Director of the Frontex Agency.

Maltese Minister of the Interior, Security, Reform and Equality Byron Camilleri said “this is a golden opportunity for Malta to continue to be a leader in this field and to reach an agreement so that all MED5 countries have the same position at the Council of Ministers in the coming days. Malta, together with the Mediterranean countries, will continue to push for a policy that fights human traffickers and consequently reduces deaths at sea, and for a fairer policy that guarantees protection to those who really deserve it, while people who do not deserve to remain in the Union will be returned to their country.”

– foto Department of Information Malta –

(ITALPRESS).