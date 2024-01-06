LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A report published by Eurostat highlights how the inflation rate in Malta remained higher than that of the Eurozone during the month of December. Data from Eurostat show that the inflation rate in December was 3.6%, while in the Eurozone the average rate is at the level of 2.9%.

In December, the largest impact on annual inflation was recorded by the alcoholic beverages and food index.

Besides that, the statistics also show that other European countries have a much better inflation rate than Malta including Italy, Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Cyprus, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal.

In recent months the plague of the cost of living has repeatedly dominated the news, as thousands of people are unable to make ends meet.

– photo credit Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).

