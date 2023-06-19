Malta, solar panels could be required on new buildings from 2024

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The installation of solar panels on every new or renovated building could become a legal requirement from next year. The proposal is in a list of amendments to the minimum requirements for energy efficiency that is up for public consultation.
The Planning Ministry stated that the technical document would introduce new minimum requirements for efficient energy use in new and renovated buildings.
“Malta is determined to reach European targets on reducing carbon emissions and these proposals address a number of goals set out by the European Green Deal with the target of achieving buildings that produce zero or close to zero emissions”, the statement said. “This must be achieved by reducing energy use in existing buildings and installing solar panels on all new builds and certain renovation projects”.

