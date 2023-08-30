LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese authorities have approved an environmental impact study for the continuation of the work for the second interconnector between Malta and Ragusa in Sicily. Interconnect Malta described the approval by the Environment and Resources Authority as an important step, and work will enter into another phase where the Planning Authority will be assessing the project.

The Environment and Resources Authority stated that the project will not impact negatively on the marine environment.

Interconnect Malta Chief Executive Ismail D’Amato explained how ground samples were taken from the base where the cable will be laid and geo-mapping of the cable route was carried out to avoid future problems. There was coordination to ensure also the cable would not affect the existing interconnector.

D’Amato added that since the competence of Malta reaches midway in the sea, the Italian authorities will now also be involved. The same process being undertaken in Malta is also being carried out in Italy, where the studies have been submitted to the competent Italian authorities.

Malta is adhering to European guidelines in order to achieve certain environmental targets, and projects linked to renewable energy will also be increased in the coming months.

– credit photo Interconnect Malta –

(ITALPRESS).

