LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A Romanian was arrested by the police in Malta on his arrival from Sicily after he was found in possession of 15 kg of suspected cocaine. According to the police, the cocaine was destined for the local market, with a street value of around two million euro.

The Police identified a vehicle, a Volkswagen Touareg, that had just disembarked in Malta off the catamaran from Sicily.

Packages of cocaine were allegedly being carried in the vehicle. In fact, a search of the vehicle turned up the fifteen packages containing drugs. The investigations are still ongoing.

– Photo: Malta Police –

(ITALPRESS).

