LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese authorities granted the permit for the second electricity interconnector between Malta and Sicily. The project was announced by the Maltese government two and a half years ago, and requires the relevant permits from the Italian authorities.

The permit covers all the relevant works up to the median line between the coast of Maghtab, in Malta and the coast of Ragusa, in Sicily. In the past two years, planning and studies were needed to prepare the design for the second interconnector which will be placed at a safe distance from the interconnector commissioned in 2015.

While the Environment and Resources Authority recognised that the project would have an impact on protected ecological zones at sea, it said that it was not expected to cause great harm.

The project is being overseen by Interconnect Malta, a 100% government-owned entity entrusted with all the country’s energy interconnection projects, including a proposed gas pipeline, along with any offshore renewable energy and energy battery storage systems.

Interconnect Malta described the latest development “an important step forward in the implementation of Maltàs plan for a sustainable energy sector.”

The interconnector is considered an essential part of Maltàs energy infrastructure following a series of blackouts last summer.

