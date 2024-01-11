LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta and Sicily will soon be having a new travel connection through the launch of a new catamaran service from Valletta to Marina di Ragusa.

The latest technical trials were held yesterday considered as a significant step for the launch of the service. The catamaran named the Ragusa Xpress ferry is registered in Malta, and is expected to accommodate 430 passengers along with 21 cars or 65 motorcycles. The daily service is designed to offer a convenient one hour and 45-minute commute between Sicily and Malta, with plans for its official launch by the summer.

The catamaran is owned by Maltese businessman Paul Gauci who is also involved in supermarkets and clothing business. Through his company Porto Turistico Holding Ltd., Paul Gauci had successfully secured the Marina di Ragusa in a multi-million deal, marking a pivotal shift in ownership and is set to revitalise the 750-berth marina. The company purchased a 30-year concession for the running of the marina in a multimillion-euro deal the value of which remains undisclosed. Virtù Ferries has traditionally operated the Malta to Sicily sea route from Pozzallo.

