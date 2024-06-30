LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A 31-year-old Sicilian woman died in a tragic accident in Gozo on Saturday night when the quad bike she was on fell off a cliff. Police said that the accident occurred at 8pm in Wied il-Mielaħ Street, Għarb.

A 47-year-old Italian man was driving a quad bike close to the cliffs and lost control of the vehicle. While he managed to jump off the vehicle in time, his passenger was not so lucky and fell off the cliffs and into the sea.

The police and the Armed Forces of Malta searched the area and recovered the woman’s body.

-photo Ipa Agency-

(ITALPRESS)

