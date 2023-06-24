LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A 48-year-old man of Catania but living in St Paul’s Bay has been held in custody after pleading not guilty to a charge of possession of about 54 kg of cannabis with a street value of around 880,000 euros.

The accused was also charged with trafficking of cannabis. The drug was found in circumstances indicating it was not for his exclusive use.

Prosecuting Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca explained that in recent weeks the Police had been carrying out inspections in a building in St Paul’s Bay. When the officers went there, they found the accused with his family, and a search resulted in various sizeable packages, allegedly containing cannabis.

The Court upheld a request by the Prosecution for freezing of the accused’s assets and confiscated all financial assets and property belonging to the accused.

