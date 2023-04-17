LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A 45-year-old Sicilian man is facing trial accused of importing over 500,000 dollars worth of cannabis in October 2018. D.B. stands is being charged over a secret plan to traffic narcotics, importing the drugs and aggravated possession of cannabis. He was arrested by the police, together with two other men during a raid in a garage in Sliema. The raid led to a discovery of over 25kg of cannabis hidden inside the premises. The drugs, which had arrived in Malta from Sicily in a shipping container, had been packed in tissue packets and declared as “food goods”. D.B. had signed for the consignment himself.

