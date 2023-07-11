LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The international Ngo Alarm Phone confirmed that it has established contact with 28 migrants on a boat in distress in the search and reascue area of Malta. The Ngo said that the boat is moving slowly and communication is difficult. Alarm Phone added that the authorities are alerted and confirmed that the merchant vessel Vos Triton is nearby however no rescue arrived yet. Meanwhile, a member of the crew of the Ngo Sea Watch spoke about what it was described as “shocking interception of a distress case by the East Libyan militia vessel Tareq Bin Zeyad last week.” The crew member said that the crew onboard the Libyan vessel made fun of the Seabird crew while witnessing the Libyans executing an illegal pushback of 250 migrants on an overcrowded boat despite the Maltese Armed Forces who were onboard a military aircraft urged the Libyans not to do so. However, the migrants were brought back to Libya, they were robbed of all their personal belongings and imprisoned.

(ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma