NEW YORK (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg declared that the only way forward in the aggression against Ukraine is by “halting it”. He was addressing the United Nations General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Wednesday afternoon.

Malta has taken charge of the United Nations’ Security Council last month, the first time in 39 years.

Minister Borg is currently in New York attending the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session – an unscheduled meeting of the United Nations General Assembly to approve urgent recommendations on a particular issue: in this case the representatives are making their case for and against a draft resolution presented by Ukraine entitled: “Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine”.

Minister Borg stated that while Russia needs to end the war, it has to pay for what it did, describing the situation as illegal invasion of a sovereign state.

Minister Borg reiterated Malta’s support for the Ukrainę. He said that since the conflict began, the situation has remained very serious. While referring to the mass graves found in Ukraine, he remarked that the international community is concerned about the news of innocent civilians being murdered, of homes, hospitals and schools being destroyed, of the violence against women and children, and of the torture which have all become the characteristics of the Ukraine war.

Minister Borg is among a number of Foreign Affairs Ministers of countries within the UN who have agreed with the resolution in favour of peace which was proposed during the same meeting by the Ukrainian Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who claimed his country never wanted a war and that Russia was committing genocide.

The document also refers to food security and nuclear energy should be guaranteed, it urges Russia to stop the fighting and suggests the setting up of a tribunal to investigate the cruelty being carried out by Russia.

