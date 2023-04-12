LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta and Libya resumed their collaboration in the maritime sector, as a large commercial ship docked at the port of Misrata Free Zone, northwest Libya, after leaving from Malta. The ship was the first of its kind to enter Libyan territorial waters and commercial ports, through its shipping agent, Amwaj Company. The CMA CGM VOLTAIRE ship is 270.7 meters long, 42.2 meters wide, and has a cargo of 1859 TEU.

In September, the Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Mnifi held talks with Maltàs Prime Minister, Robert Abela during their visit to New York at the United Nations General Assembly. During that meeting, Maltàs Prime Minister expressed his desire to establish direct sea and air links between Libya and Malta.

