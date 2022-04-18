LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited by the Maltese Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg to virtually address the Maltese Parliament.

During a telephone call with Ukrainès Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Borg confirmed that he asked his Ukrainian counterpart to consider President Zelenskyy to address the Maltese Parliament following the inauguration of the 14th legislature scheduled on May, 7. Minister Borg confirmed that the request was appreciated and Minister Kuleba promised it will be delivered and see it done. He added that the Ukrainian Foreign Minister showed how grateful his goverment is for Malta in helping Ukraine by offering humanitarian aid, medical inteventions, education and in welcoming Ukrainian refugees. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started some eight weeks ago, Zelenskyy has addressed a number of parliaments including the US Congress, the UK’s House of Commons, and the European Parliament. During the phone call, Borg explained Maltàs commitment to impose sanctions on Russia and also spoke on the issue of the expulsion of Russian diplomats following last week’s declaration that Malta will not be expelling any Russian diplomats but will instead be freezing a pending request by Russia to deploy more diplomatic staff here. In Monday’s conversation with Kuleba, Borg said that his counterpart “understood why Malta has so far not expelled Russian diplomats given Maltàs small embassy in Moscow”.

(ITALPRESS).

