VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The participation of former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in a national conference held in Malta last April cost the Maltese taxpayers 20,000 euros.

This was confirmed in Parliament by Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon. Renzi was invited to address a national conference ‘The Welfare State and Welfare Services: Present Challenges, Future Needs’ organized by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services to commemorate its 25th anniversary.

Renzi, who led Italy as Prime Minister between 2014 and 2016, is a close friend of former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. He visited in 2015 for the inauguration of the energy interconnector between Sicily and Malta, and addressed a Labour Party mass meeting at the close of the local council election campaign in 2015, and again in 2017 for the general election.

– photo Foundation for Social Welfare Services –

(ITALPRESS).