VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has received the first payment of 52.3 million from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The Maltese government is expected to receive a total of 258.3 million in aid through the RRF after various targets were met, including introducing facilities that permit civil servants to work remotely and appointing new magistrates and judges.

Through these funds, the Maltese government is expected to adopt a new strategy to reduce construction waste, reform industrial research and investments, launch a strategy against corruption, and reform the digitization of the judiciary system.

The European Commission said that the funds were granted following submissions made by Malta last December. Last January, the Commission accepted the preliminary analysis and described it as positive for Malta.

The Minister for Economy, European Funds and Lands, Silvio Schembri, said that these funds confirm the effort made by Malta to implement a number of projects which are helping the Government to make a difference in peoplès lives, and at the same time having a more resilient economy.

The Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds, Chris Bonett, said that the government is committed to using these funds for more projects and investments that will benefit Maltese and Gozitan families.

