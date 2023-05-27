LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Hundreds of people including environmental activists and politicians from all the political spectrum gathered in Valletta in a national protest objecting against the planning policies while demanding the protection of Maltàs environment and increased enforcement. Crowds marched through the capital city as they shouted slogans among which “Xebbajtuna” (Wève had enough).

The national protest was organised by various NGOs, however, a former Labour leader and a number of former Labour Ministers supported the protest. Various outspoken local Labour majors were also present. Two of them addressed those who were calling for a change in policies, a radical reform of all institutions responsible for environment, planning and lands, as well as a change in the economic model to one which seeks a better quality of life for everyone instead of endless economic growth based on the profits of the few.

Andre Callus, representing Moviment Graffitti who organised the national protest told those present “We are fighting against big monsters, against the monsters of greed, corruption and injustice.” While referring by name to at least five big developers, he alleged that “planning policies were designed by developers and for developers and they exist to facilitate more profits for big business, and not to safeguard the common good.”

Callus accused politicians and Labour Prime Minister Robert Abela of hiding behind policies. “To the prime minister I say – the ultimate responsibility for the rapid environmental destruction of our country lies on your shoulders. All that is happening is not the result of the negligence of some individual in some authority, but the result of a political direction that seeks to sell Malta for the benefit of the few.”

G?ira mayor Conrad Borg Manchè while acknowledged that more mayors from other localities were at the protest, there are others who “are all hurt about what is happening in their localities, but they are hurting in silence.” He declared “As a socialist, I am disgusted by Maltàs environmental degradation,” while referring to the negative impacts on peoplès physical and mental health. He declared his mistrust of the authorities, highlighting his struggle in a bid to protect G?ira and remarked that he felt that they were not safeguarding the common good.

Another outspoken Labour mayor, Paul Buttigieg, urged people to protect Gozo irrespective of their political beliefs. He observed that high earners had chosen to live and work in Gozo, but had decided to leave when they saw how Gozo was being built without control. “We cannot stand witnessing detrimental decisions being taken following pressure from big developers who are only motivated by money and business,” he said.

