LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government is working on plans to start projects related to land reclamation. This was confirmed by the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela while addressing a political activity organised by the Labour Party. Abela admitted that such projects would attract criticism and controversy, however, he said that his government wwould not be stopped by the disapproval of other sectors and will not retract from taking the necessary decisions. Without giving any details, he confirmed that preparatory works for land reclamation are ongoing. Maltàs Labour government has been proposing the idea of land reclamation for several years, with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in 2018 describing it as a “very large environmental priority” seeing Malta was running out of space where to dump construction waste and considering it is a small island with limited land. The Environment and Resources Authority has confirmed that its draft report on land reclamation has been passed over to the government and that “a cross-government consultation” is still underway. However, it is still unclear which sites will be earmarked for land reclamation projects. Back in 2019, the ERA was tasked by the government with identifying potential sites for land reclamation projects.

-photo credit gov.mt-

(ITALPRESS).

