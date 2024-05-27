LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) (ITALPRESS) – Interconnect Malta (ICM) owned by the Maltese government, has issued a prior information notice for the tender for the manufacture and installation of the submarine cable for the second electrical interconnector between Malta and Italy.

Interconnect Malta said that it is finalising the tender for the procurement of subsea cables between Malta and Italy which are estimated to cost 185 million in preparation for Maltàs second interconnector.

This project is co-financed by the European Union under the European Regional Development Funding Programme 2021-2027, with positive feedback from the Project Selection Committee. With an allocated 165 million from the ERDF, this funding will cover over half of the total investment costs estimated at 300 million.

The tender will seek the provision and installation of approximately 99 kilometers of submarine cable complete with a transition joint at each end, one at Maghtab in Malta and one at Marina di Ragusa, in Sicily, and will feature a 121-kilometre high-voltage alternating current electrical cable.

This second Malta-Sicily cable link is part of the Maltese Government’s future energy strategy for meeting the 2030 climate and energy targets and the longer-term decarbonization objectives. The start of operations is planned for the second quarter of 2026.

Energy minister Miriam Dalli noted the project’s role in meeting Maltàs climate targets and addressing the rising energy demand driven by economic growth and transport electrification. The second interconnector is set to boost Maltàs generation capacity by 200MW and support the integration of more renewable energy sources.

Additionally, Interconnect Malta has released a Prior Information Notice for the supply and installation of a 220kV switchgear, a fire suppression system, firewalls at Ragusa, and an upgrade of the control system.

This project will double Maltàs current electricity interconnection with Europe, ensuring a more secure energy supply and facilitating increased investment in renewable energy systems.

The preliminary technical requirements and subsea route of this project have been established by a front-end engineering design (FEED) study and after a preliminary marine route survey and environmental studies were commissioned.

The contractor will also be responsible for carrying out a detailed survey and engineering process to determine the final route and design of the submarine cable, its installation and protection.

The estimated date of publication of a contract notice within this procedure is July 1.

The overall interconnector cable link will be composed of a land cable in Sicily approximately 21 kilometers long, a three-core submarine cable approximately 99 kilometers, long and a 2-kilometer land cable in Malta.

The Maltese Planning Authority gave approval for the project’s development permit in January.

– Foto: Interconnect Malta –

