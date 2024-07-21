LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Several localities across Malta and Gozo are experiencing long interruptions to their electricity supply. Portable generators are appearing across Malta as summer power cuts continue to leave residents sweltering in their homes with temperatures of above 35 degrees Celsius are hitting Malta. Tourist sought localities like Gzira, Sliema St. Julian’s, Bugibba and St. Paul’s Bay were also hit by electricity outages. Residents are left in the dark as the authorities are not providing an estimate of when residents and businesses in affected areas could expect power to return.

Enemalta the only Maltese energy company that provides energy services and is entrusted with the distribution of electricity, and the development of the national electricity distribution network said problems in affected regions were due to high voltage faults.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said, “The infrastructural work needed to bring Maltàs electricity distribution network up to scratch will have to be done in phases. She remarked, “I promised the biggest ever investment into electricity distribution, and 55 million has already been spent on improving the infrastructure,” she said. “However, you cannot carry out these works across the whole country at the same time. I wish it were possible but it must be done in phases.”

Enemalta, the state-owned energy firm, said problems were due to faults on its high-voltage cable network and that alternative energy supplies were being used where possible.

A National Audit Office report concluded that Enemalta investment on the distribution network was lacking for several years until 2023, when a series of nationwide power cuts sparked by an abnormally long heatwave forced the government and Enemalta into action.

As social partners demanded action, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged to double investment in electricity infrastructure to 30 million a year. That pledge came just one year after Dalli, as energy minister, had said Enemalta was accelerating its investment in energy Infrastructure. But despite itensified works to improve Maltàs high voltage infrastructure, problems with power supply consistency have continued to plague Malta this summer.

A 37 million emergency power station will be functional as a fallback in case one of Maltàs main sources of energy generation developed problems.

Enemaltàs forecasts last year were that power demand would rise by 3%, when in reality demand rose 14%.

Enemalta confirmed that temporary generators were the power company’s second plan. “That plan includes transporting large generators directly to substations and feeding electricity to households through portable generators.”

Enemalta has installed 14 diesel-powered generators in various localities around Malta to cope with another power-cut crisis amid a heatwave. “More generators are on the way after a tender was awarded. These units will be on standby and will be used only if necessary.”

foto: xf3/Italpress

(ITALPRESS).