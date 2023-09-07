LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – According to official statistics presented by Maltàs Regulator for Energy and Water Services to the European Commission, the peak energy demand in Malta has increased by 42%, from 408 MegaWatts in 2013 to 581MW in 2022. Moreover, the share provided by solar energy to cater for spikes in energy demand during peak load days has also soared from just 6% in 2015, to 21.3% in 2022. However, the report does not include the provisional figures for 2023. The energy demand in 2023 reached a new record high of 649MW on 17 July, during the latest power outrage. This represents an increase of 12% from 2022, and of 59% over 2012. Although renewable energy accounted for more than one-fifth of energy demand on the day with the highest energy demand, overall renewables still account for 7.2% of the fuel mix injected in the grid. All peaks in energy demand occurred in summer, particularly in July and August, months characterised by a greater influx of tourists and by widespread use of air-conditioners. Malta, il picco della domanda energetica aumentato del 42%, le rinnovabili hanno fornito il 21%

