LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta is not supporting the proposed solution suggested by Iran to end the Gaza conflict. However, the Maltese Foreign Affairs Minister, Ian Borg, stated that a real fear exists that the Israeli-Hamas war may spread to the whole region of the Middle East. During an interview on the national tv station, Borg confirmed he was among the ministers of countries in the UN Security Council who received a phone call by the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who communicated the alternatives for negotiation on the conflict; that either bombardments on Gaza end or the escalation of war in the Middle East. Minister Borg explained Maltàs position following the contact made by Iran: “to end the attacks on Gaza, especially the indiscriminate ones something which we wish, however the alternative is that of even further escalation from what we are witnessing. This is not the road that we can ever support that was my message”. Minister Borg confirmed that the Iranian Foreign Minister conveyed the message to all the UN Security Council member countries.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo credit: Agenzia Fotogramma –

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]