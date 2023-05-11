LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government confirmed that so far this year, the Armed Forces of Malta saved 92 migrants, including an unaccompanied child, who have been brought to Malta after being rescued at sea. Maltese Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that the disembarkations followed five rescues coordinated by the Armed Forces of Malta between 3 February and 18 April. The 92 people brought to Malta included no less than 75 Bangladeshis, 11 Egyptians and 5 Sudanese, and a person whose nationality has not yet been determined. Minister Camilleri emphasised in Parliament that “as soon as the asylum process is concluded, the government will start working to immediately return those not deserving of protection to their country of origin”. Maltese law includes an “accelerated procedure” for the processing of asylum claims for people considered to come from a “safe” country. The list of safe countries is included in the International Protection Act and amended at the discretion of the Home Affairs Minister. Bangladesh and Egypt are included on the list of safe countries, and thus no less than 86 of the 92 people brought to Malta will face an accelerated procedure.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit agenziafotogramma.it-

