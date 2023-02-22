Malta, no more anti-covid tests on passengers arriving from China

VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities announced that as from next Monday, travellers arriving in Malta from China will no longer require a negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test to be allowed entry into Malta.
The requirements were issued by the Superintendent of Public Health in January against possible new coronavirus variants after China’s reopening prompted a surge in infections there.
Health experts from the 27 EU members agreed at a meeting last week that they would end the requirement for negative pre-departure Covid tests by the end of February.
In the last week, Malta registered 90 new cases of Covid, and one person died while Covid positive.
