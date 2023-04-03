LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The president of Malta George Vella, appealed for “radical” decisions to stop practices immediately that are not producing the desired results and urged the regulatory entities need to be “agents of change” as he urged them to provide solutions to the current state of the environment in Malta and Gozo. The president who was addressing the fourth edition of the Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning Awards organised by the Planning Authority, Vsaid the planning watchdog and other regulatory bodies need to be “agents of change” as he urged them to provide solutions to the current state of the environment. Two diametrically opposite trends are emerging, president Vella said, highlighting that on one hand there are the efforts of a sizeable group of interdisciplinary teams that create excellence whilst on the other there is a much bigger group of architects and engineers that are simply contributing to an “ever-increasing sprawl of impersonal soulless construction, taking up all available open spaces”. The president of Malta added “these two trends are working against each other, and declared that a “prime example” of overdevelopment is Gozo and warned about the impacts of its “uglification” on tourism and the community.

