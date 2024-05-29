VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Former Maltese Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat; his ex-chief of Staff, Keith Schembri, and former minister Konrad Mizzi, were among 28 individuals and companies, according to a Police statement, who were arraigned before a criminal court on Tuesday morning. Muscat and all the others accused pleaded not guilty. The court after hearing the submissions issued seizing and freezing orders against all individuals and companies involved.

Muscat, Mizzi, and Schembri stand accused of money laundering, bribery, and trading in influence among other charges, including criminal association. If found guilty, they face a jail term of up to 18 years and fines of up to 2.5 million.

Loyalists to Joseph Muscat have mobilized to draw a large crowd showing solidarity with the former Prime Minister accused of bribery, corruption, money laundering and illicitly profiting from a fraudulent three public hospitals concession deal.

Shouts of ‘Viva l-Lejber’ and “Joseph, Joseph,” rang out in the streets of Valletta as Joseph Muscat was given a heròs welcome by Labour supporters just before being arraigned on unprecedented corruption charges – the first time a former Maltese leader will face such criminal accusations. Joseph Muscat was flanked by his wife, Michelle, and other loyalists.

Ignoring Prime Minister Robert Abelàs calls for Labour supporters to stay home, hundreds of Muscat loyalists, some waving Labour Party flags, gathered outside the courthouse as Police were on high alert over fears tensions could boil over.

The same heròs welcome was given to Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, all charged with bribery, corruption, and money laundering.

Speaking to journalists, Mizzi called the magistratès inquiry as full of conjecture, bias, and lies, and insisting he never received any money. He described the experts’ report in the magisterial inquiry as “unprofessional” and “biased”.

– Foto Ipa Agency –

(ITALPRESS).