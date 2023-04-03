LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has resigned from the Labour Party but will stay on as as an independent Member of Parliament. This was confirmed by the Labour party saying that the Labour leader Robert Abela received a letter from Cutajar informing him that she would no longer form part of the Labour Party’s parliamentary group. The statement comes just minutes away the Labour Party’s executive meeting was scheduled to discuss her fate within the party, after Cutajar was given an ultimatum by Abela last week to resign or else be kicked out by the executive. Abela had initially attempted to dismiss the WhatsApp exchange between Cutajar and Daphne Caruana Galiziàs murder suspect Yorgen Fenech as misogynistic. However, last week he hinted that he expects her to step down after attempts to defend the embattled MP seemingly failed to produce the desired results. Cutajar said the decision was taken with serenity but with heavy heart since the Labour Party was her second family for the past thirteen years. “I will take time to take care of my health, my new family, and grow professionally,” she said.

