LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – An Italian national wanted by the Italian authorities was arrested by the police in Malta following a European arrest warrant.

The 50-year-old Italian national is sought by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Brindisi Court.

Following weeks of investigations, the arrest operation unfolded in the early hours of Thursday morning with police surrounding the individual’s residence in Mosta before effecting the arrest. The operation this morning was conducted in collaboration with the Italian Police.

The Italian authorities had issued the arrest warrant against the individual on 24 January 2022, in connection with serving a prison sentence.

The man is expected to appear in court before the Magistrate to initiate extradition proceedings to Italy.

– Foto: Polizia di Malta –

(ITALPRESS).