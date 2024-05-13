LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – An Italian boy is fighting for his life after he fell into a private swimming pool.

Investigators said that the six-year-old boy was seriously injured and almost drowned on Monday afternoon. The accident happened at 2.15pm in a residence in St. Andrew’s road, Swieqi, in the Northern region of the island.

The Italian boy was given first aid on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. He was certified as having sustained serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry is underway while the police are still investigating the incident.

-photo Agenzia Fotogramma-

(ITALPRESS)

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]