TA’ QALI (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – An Italian basketball coach has been remanded in custody for alleged sexual abuse of an underage girl. He pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl who was a member of a Maltese team that was playing in Italy. The incident allegedly took place in Italy between July 3 and 10. The teenager later reported that the coach, a 41-year old, had kissed her and touched her intimately. The man pleading not guilty to abusing of his position by engaging in sexual acts, holding the girl against her will, defilement, subjecting the girl to acts of a sexual nature whilst seeking sexual favours as well as causing her fear of violence. The defence requested bail, pointing out that the alleged offence had taken place a month ago in Italy. Moreover, the minor had posted photos of her body just hours before. However, the Magistrate turned down the bail request. The victim’s lawyer declared that the girl was terrified by what had happened. The court ordered a ban on all names.

