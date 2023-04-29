LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A 22-year-old Italian man, who worked at the Portomaso casino, admitted that he assisted gamblers to defraud the casino of around 8,000. Luigi Giuseppe Comelia residing in Swieqi admitted receiving 150 to assist gamblers in deceit during a game that involved playing cards. The fraud was carried out over three days. Police started investigating Comelia following a report lodged by the casino. Comella who told the court that he had since been fired and was currently unemployed, was assisted by a court-appointed lawyer.
The youth was charged with fraud, misappropriation and falsification. His defence lawyer said that the youth was ready to refund the defrauded amount. Although the charges carried a potential maximum five-year prison sentence, or a fine of up to 50,000, or both fine and imprisonment, the prosecution said it was “not going to insist on a very harsh punishment.”
