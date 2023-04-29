Malta, Italian accused of assisting gamblers to defraud a casino

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A 22-year-old Italian man, who worked at the Portomaso casino, admitted that he assisted gamblers to defraud the casino of around 8,000. Luigi Giuseppe Comelia residing in Swieqi admitted receiving 150 to assist gamblers in deceit during a game that involved playing cards. The fraud was carried out over three days. Police started investigating Comelia following a report lodged by the casino. Comella who told the court that he had since been fired and was currently unemployed, was assisted by a court-appointed lawyer.
The youth was charged with fraud, misappropriation and falsification. His defence lawyer said that the youth was ready to refund the defrauded amount. Although the charges carried a potential maximum five-year prison sentence, or a fine of up to 50,000, or both fine and imprisonment, the prosecution said it was “not going to insist on a very harsh punishment.”

