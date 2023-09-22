LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government has issued an international call for applications for local and foreign enterprises to invest in innovative solutions and develop Maltàs blue economy, while establishing a base from which they can keep growing. Local and international enterprises will benefit from 4 million in funds from Malta Enterprise if they develop sustainable projects in the blue economy which create quality jobs. During the launch of ‘Blue Med Focal Point’, which is intended to attract these type of companies, the Minister for Enterprise Miriam Dalli, said that with these initiatives, marks a new target in Malta to create a sustainable economy. With territorial waters which are 13 times larger than Maltàs land area, Malta Enterprise has set up the Blue Med Focal Point to attract businesses with innovative ideas in the blue economy, with operations which will be sustainable. Economist Stephanie Vella said that the potential of the blue economy in Malta is considerable because it is in the middle the Mediterranean. “We have around 15% of the value which is generated in the economy made up of sectors which depend on the sea. In terms of employment, it is much larger because you have almost 30% of jobs which depend on the sea, one way or the other.”

– Foto: Department of Information Malta –

(ITALPRESS).