LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The police in Malta was part of an international effort against organized crime headed by Nigerian criminal networks which led to the arrest 14 arrests, the detection of 18 potential human trafficking victims, initiation of four new investigations, and monitoring of flights, harbours, postal services, and express delivery companies. The operation was coordinated by Europol and took place in December of last year between 7 and 9 and the main targets were the Nigerian criminal networks involved in various serious offences, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, fraud, illegal waste smuggling, and money laundering. The police in Malta collaborated with the Customs Department, Detention Services, and the Environmental Health Directorate, and enforcement actions in Marsa, Hamrun, and St Julian’s were taken following various raids. The arrests were linked to illegal immigration, while proprietors of African food establishments face court arraignment for violating public health regulations. The operation also led to the seizure of documents, prohibited food items, and drugs.

Europol spearheaded the international operation, which involved 468 law enforcement officers from Europe, Africa, South America, and North America. Nigerian criminal networks have gained prominence in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, fraud, and human trafficking. The joint operation targeted these networks operating from Nigeria, coordinating amphetamine trafficking and employing tactics such as severe threats, extreme violence, and intimidation. The criminal leaders, often living luxurious lifestyles, orchestrate activities from a distance while recruiting and controlling members through secret societies known as confraternities. The operation was part of the EMPACT priority operational action plan “High Risk Criminal Networks” and was led by Sweden and Belgium.

Fonte foto: Polizia di Malta

