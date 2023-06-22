LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta hosts one of the largest conferences in the iGaming sector Malta is hosting one of the largest international conferences in the iGaming sector. The conference has drawn 4,000 delegates, 200 speakers, and a sizable number of participants from 70 countries. Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela visited the conference and observed that the administration of iGaming NEXT, which is also established in Malta, has continued to strengthen its position as a main platform in this sector. Robert Abela who was accompanied by the company’s founder, Martin Petterson, met a number of company representatives from the iGaming sector and was briefed on opportunities and careers currently being created through such conferences. The Office of the Prime Minister stated that events such as iGaming NEXT celebrate the spirit of Maltàs economic vision, and are testimony to the positive reputation enjoyed by Malta in this sector. In the past 3 years, workers in this sector increased by 34%, from 11,747 in 2019 to 15,774 by the end of 2022. The iGaming sector also contributes to other economic sectors, including those in professional services. This led to an increase of 5.8% in the added gross value from this sector, while the country also saw an increase of 50 companies operating actively from Malta during the past three years. The iGaming NEXT conference continued to strengthen Maltàs position in the gaming sector and registered strong economic results in the hospitality and entertainment sectors.

