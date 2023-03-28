VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Parliament started debating amendments to the Conversion Therapy legislation so that the promotion or advertising of such practice carries a harsher penalty.

Conversion therapy refers to any treatment, practice or sustained effort that aims to change, repress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or gender expression.

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rebecca Buttigieg said “we believe in a society which is open to everyone, and these amendments ensure our commitment to improving human rights in the country”.

The bill also includes penalties and jail terms for anyone who offers, performs, or refers a person to any type of conversion procedure.

Buttigieg said the practices do not work, and only serve to inflict psychological damage on the individuals who decide to participate in the practice.

She added that the change in mentality when it comes to how people view and treat LGBTIQ+ individuals came after legislation was endorsed. Buttigieg said that this amendment will continue to strengthen Maltàs credentials among European countries.

