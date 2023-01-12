LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Italian market accounted for most of the passenger movements in Malta for the month of December last year. This was confirmed by the Malta International Airport which experienced the strongest recovery rate to pre-pandemic levels. 421,468 passengers passed through the international airport; equivalent to 88.3% of the pre-pandemic traffic levels. The most busy days were December 23, 29 and 30, with an average movement of 17,000 passengers.

Passengers arriving from Italy reached 21.4% followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland. The French and Polish markets grew above pre-pandemic levels, with an increase of 26% and 58.7% over 2019 respectively. The number of passengers travelling to and from the other three markets was lower than pre-pandemic December levels. 5.8 million passengers passed through the Malta International Airport in 2022, 20% less than those resgistered in 2019. While August was the busiest month with 712,122 passenger movements, December registered the strongest recovery rate.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit agenziafotogramma.it-

