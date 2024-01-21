LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt to explore the possibility of cooperation in the field of indirect electrical interconnection and collaborative hydrogen projects and clean energy. The agreement was formalised during a meeting between Egyptian Energy Minister Mohammed Shaker and Malta’s Energy Minister Miriam Dalli. Energy minister Miriam Dalli said: “We are exploring potentials in renewable energy systems and emerging technologies and fostering research and innovation within the energy and electricity sectors. Both countries believe in supporting the public and private sectors in implementing energy efficiency initiatives and measures. The agreement lays down the areas for possible cooperation between the two countries, seeking to increase the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the domains of energy sources and generation of electricity, focusing on diversification and security of supply. Malta and Egypt will explore the potential of virtual energy corridors, that would contribute towards the achievement of energy diversification from renewable energy sources. The MoU also refers to the exchange of technical expertise through educational initiatives, training programmes and information sharing. The collaborative effort will also tap into capacity building of green hydrogen projects and the electricity market. Dalli remarked the fast transformation which is happening in the energy sector, with strong potential awaiting the Mediterranean region. She also noted how such cooperation can help the respective countries in their solutions towards addressing the challenges brought about by climate change. Malta has been pushing forward the initiative of the Mediterranean as a green energy hub amongst the nine EU Mediterranean states, with the ambition of extending further to other Mediterranean countries. (ITALPRESS)

