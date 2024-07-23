LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Flights between Malta and the Sicilian city of Catania have been cancelled or diverted after Mount Etna erupted for the second consecutive time in a month. The 3,300 metre volcano erupted early on Tuesday morning, firing an eight kilometre column of ash into the area over the island.

Three flights have been impacted between Catania and Malta International Airport. Flight FR367 from Malta to Catania at 1.35 pm, departed to Trapani instead, and passengers had to travel by coach from Trapani to Catania. The return flight from Catania, FR368, is cancelled. Another flight, FR1565, was due to travel from Vienna to Catania but was instead rerouted to Malta, landing at 11.07am. The flight then departed Malta at 1.10pm, en route to Palermo.

This is the second time this month, that Mount Etnàs eruption impacted flights to and from Catania.

“Due to eruptions and ash emissions, it has been decided to suspend flight operations,” Catania airport operator wrote on X, inviting passengers to contact their airline for flight information.

