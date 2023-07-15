LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Filming for “Gladiator 2” in Malta has been delayed following a decision taken by Hollywood’s actors’ union on Thursday evening. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) announced a strike against movie and television studios after talks over pay and other working conditions collapsed.

Filming for the Ridley Scott epic began in Malta in June and was originally set to last four months. It is being shot at Fort Ricasoli, the large fortification in Kalkara which also served as the main setting for the original film. The production includes major industry movie artists namely Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal.

Maltese extras who were chosen to participate in the production of ‘Gladiator 2’ have been told not to report for duties because of the strike. The production employs hundreds of crew and extras, who are at risk of losing their jobs if filming is paused for too long.

In June, the union representing 160,000 actors and performers agreed to extend contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) until July 12, with talks have been stopped since then.

– photo Agenzia Fotogramma-

(ITALPRESS).

