VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta is calling on the European agency Frontex to fight the illegal trafficking of migrants from Northern African countries to Europe. Maltàs Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri declared In Parliament that Malta and other Mediterranean countries are expecting the EU border agency to fight against human trafficking.

“How many people have to die before we decide to take a stand against human trafficking? The keys to Europe cannot be in the hands of human traffickers”, Camilleri said. “I am fed up with the situation”.

He insisted that prevention can save lives. “Prevention prevents people from crossing illegally from Africa towards Europe”.

His remarks in Parliament came following another tragedy when around 30 migrants are presumed drowned after their overcrowded boat capsized during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast. “Prevention can save lives. If we had prevention policies in place, those people would not have died”, he said.

The latest tragedy occured in the Libyan search and rescue area. However, the Libyan authorities, responsible for search and rescue efforts in this area, reported “a lack of availability of boats” and asked the Italian authorties for help, which sent three other merchant ships to the area towards the boat of the migrants.

Minister Camilleri also declared that the Maltese government will only grant asylum status to those migrants who really deserve it and will enhance its commitment to work with third countries to ensure the return of individuals once the asylum status is rejected.

– photo Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).