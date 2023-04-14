LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – According to the latest statistics, the passenger traffic at the Malta International Airport for the first three months of this year has exceeded the pre-Covid levels. Over 1,245,000 passengers have used Malta’s international airport as from January to March, considered as the busiest since the coronavirus pandemic with a 2% increase. Malta International Airport said that the increase reflects the demand for more travelling abroad. It added that with an increase of 2.2% on March 2019, 83.5% of the seats available on flights from and to Malta were full. Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Poland remained the most popular markets, accounting for 63 percent of March traffic. The UK and the German markets have not yet reached the pre-2019 levels. The other markets recorded different levels of growth. Although the German market had not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, the connectivity between Malta and Germany will be strengthened next summer with an increase of three routes that are expected to increase the demand for this market.

(ITALPRESS).

Photo Credits: www.agenziafotogramma.it