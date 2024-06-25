LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The court ruled that there are sufficient evidence to merit the indictment of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, former Minister Konrad Mizzi and former Chief of Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Schembri for crimes relating to the fraudulent three state hospitals’ concession.

A prima facie decree was issued by the Magistrate as the compilation of evidence against the former Prime Minister, the former Minister for Health and former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, who form part of the group of 14 persons and nine companies facing criminal charges, amongst them corruption, fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, in connection with the sale of three State hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare.

The sale had been declared fraudulent by the courts and declared null in 2023 following a legal case opened by the Nationalist Opposition.

Earlier this year, the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry that had been launched in 2019 following a request by NGO Repubblika, had recommended that they should be prosecuted.

All of the defendants are pleading not guilty to the charges.

– Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).