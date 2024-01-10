LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government will nominate Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne as Maltàs next European Commissioner after the June European Parliament elections. The decision was taken by the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela following a Cabinet reshuffle last Saturday. This is the first one during this administration after the Labour Party was elected in 2022. On X (formerly Twitter) Chris Fearne thanked Prime Minister Robert Abela for nominating him. “For many years I had the honour and privilege of serving as a surgeon, then as an MP, minister, and deputy prime minister. Now, while I will keep the posts of minister and deputy prime minister, I thank the prime minister for the nomination for European Commissioner which will allow me to serve on at European level”, he said.

– photo Department of Information Malta –

(ITALPRESS).