LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Customs intercepted 40kgs of cocaine at the Malta Freeport in a reefer container en-route from Puerto Rico to Cairo. Most of the cocaine is transported to and through Puerto Rico from drug trafficking organizations in the Dominican Republic and Colombia, and criminal organizations who operate in the Caribbean island.

The cocaine was found in 40 packets each containing approximately 1kg of the narcotic, concealed in a compartment known as the reefer-area. The Maltese Customs stated that the reefer was transporting a shipment of medical products. This was the latest successful operation in the fight against cocaine trafficking via Malta with 2019 recording a total of 750kg in 13 separate seizures, in 2020 612kg were intercepted in 1 seizure, in 2021 when 740kg were confiscated in 1 seizure and last year 800kg and 1494kg were found in two separate seizures.

Foto: ufficio stampa dogana meltese

