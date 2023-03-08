VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne announced in Parliament that the most common cause of death in Malta during 2021 was due to circulatory system diseases, including heart attacks and strokes. In total, 1,230 people died due to circulatory diseases.

Cancer followed as the second top killer, leading to the death of 997 persons.

Respiratory diseases came third with 449 victims, closely followed by dementia with 341.

There were a further 230 deaths related to diabetes.

Covid left 209 victims. During the same year, 66 persons died due to infections, including those related to the respiratory system.

Another 104 deaths were classified as accidental, and included falls from a height and drowning.

8 babies died due to complications during pregnancy.

35 people have committed suicide while one person was murdered.

